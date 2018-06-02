Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi celebrate in Heliopolis after the presidential election results were announced, in Cairo, Egypt, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian army helicopters blow up dust as they hover over the Egypt's parliament in Cairo city during President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi swearing the constitutional oath of office, in Cairo, Egypt, on June 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The president of Egypt was sworn in for a second four-year term on Saturday during a nationally televised parliamentary session, with key politicians and officials in attendance.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, 63, won the presidential election in Mar. with a landslide 97 percent of valid votes.

"I will broaden the area of common dialogue, but I will exclude those who chose violence, terrorism and extremist thinking as a way to impose their will and domination," the president said in a speech after taking the oath of office.

Squadrons of Egyptian warplanes roared over downtown Cairo during the ceremony, while army helicopters blew up dust as they hovered over Parliament and the iconic Tahrir Square, as documented by an efe-epa journalist on the ground.

The inauguration was attended by all 596 MPs, various statesmen, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, and the Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, Tawadros II.

In Egypt's 2018 presidential election, the country's nearly 60 million eligible voters had the chance to choose between al-Sisi and Mousa Mostafa Mousa, a relatively unknown politician who had previously offered his support to his rival.

Al-Sisi, a former general, came to power following the ouster of his predecessor Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, and was elected to his first term as president a year later with 96.9 percent of the vote.