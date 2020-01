A protester holds a yellow flag reading 'Yellow Vest 13 Port-de-Bouc Morales' during a demonstration against pension reforms in Marseille, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

A protesters holds a sign reading 'It is a banana republic', during a demonstration against pension reforms in Marseille, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Protesters participate in a demonstration against pension reforms in Marseille, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Feminist protesters shout slogans and perform a choreography against Emmanuel Macron and BlackRock during a demonstration against pension reforms in Paris, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French Police Officers stand guard as Interior Minister Castaner (unseen) visits the security forces securing the Eiffel Tower to discuss New Year holiday security measures in Paris, France, 30 December 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Protesters during a demonstration against pension reforms in Paris, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Protesters toss into the air a puppet depicting French President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration against pension reforms in Nice, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A protester wearing wearing a red worker jumpsuit and a mask similar to one in the TV series 'Money Heist' holds smoke torches during a demonstration against pension reforms in Marseille, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Protesters hold banners during a demonstration against pension reforms in Marseille, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French hospital staff chant slogans during a demonstration against pension reforms in Nice, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A French lawyer holds a sign reading 'For a right to retirement, not for a withdrawal of the right', during a demonstration against pension reforms in Nice, France, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The Eiffel Tower will remain closed Thursday as France braces for a fourth consecutive day of major cross-sector strikes against pension reforms .

Teachers, health workers, lawyers and railway personnel are participating in a strike called by unions to demand the total withdrawal of a pensions reform bill which was announced in December.