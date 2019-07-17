'Chapo Guzman garments are exhibited during the 71st edition of Intermoda in Guadalajara, Mexico, 16 July 2019. EPA/FRANCISCO GUASCO

People look at 'Chapo Guzman garments during the 71st edition of Intermoda in Guadalajara, Mexico, 16 July 2019. EPA/FRANCISCO GUASCO

People look at 'Chapo Guzman garments during the 71st edition of Intermoda in Guadalajara, Mexico, 16 July 2019. EPA/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Emma Coronel Aispuro (C) arrives for the sentencing in the trial of her husband Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman at United States Federal Court in Brooklyn, in New York, New York, USA, 17 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escorted by authorities after his detention, in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 May 2016. EPA FILE/JOSE MENDEZ

Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán has been sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday plus 30 years.

The sentence was passed by a federal judge in New York, ending a long judicial process that began with his arrest in Mexico in 2016 and his subsequent extradition to the United States.

El Chapo, 62, had already been convicted in February by a jury of the 10 charges he faced, including participation in a criminal enterprise and drug trafficking.

Judge Brian Cogan, of a court in Brooklyn, accepted the recommendations of the US Attorney's Office and sentenced him to one of eight life sentences, as established by law, for running a criminal organization.

The additional 30 years were for unlawful use of firearms.

El Chapo was allowed to address the court before starting his life sentence.

He said through an interpreter that his imprisonment amounted to "psychological, emotional, mental torture 24 hours a day".

The Mexican, who has been held in a federal prison in Manhattan, considered one of the safest in the US, faced a three-month judicial process.

A total of 56 witnesses gave evidence during the trial, including former associates and employees, and after six days of deliberations the jury found him guilty on February 12.

After being extradited 30 months ago, he will spend the rest of his life in prison in the US. EFE-EPA

rh/rb