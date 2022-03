Lawmakers Deputies observe a minute of silence during an extraordinary session of the Salvadoran Congress in San Salvador, El Salvador, 27 March 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Police guard the scene of a murder in the municipality of Colón (El Salvador). EFE / Rodrigo Sura

ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Photograph of the lifeless body of a man who was murdered in the municipality of Colón (El Salvador). EFE / Rodrigo Sura

A state of emergency has been declared in El Salvador due to the "disproportionate increase" in homicides after national police reported 76 murders in the past two days, a record in the central American nation's recent history.

Salvadoran lawmakers approved the emergency, which will be in force for at least 30 days, in the early hours of Sunday morning to rein in the surge in gang violence.

(...)