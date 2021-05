Various civil society organizations demonstrate against the dismissal of magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, in San Salvador, Salvador, 02 May 2021. EFE / Rodrigo Sura

Various civil society organizations demonstrate against the dismissal of magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, in San Salvador, Salvador, 02 May 2021. EFE / Rodrigo Sura

El Salvador is entering a political crisis after forming two Constitutional chambers in the Supreme Court of Justice after congress voted to replace several magistrates, in a measure the United States strongly criticized.

The Legislative Assembly, which took office Saturday with a large ruling majority, voted to dismiss five sitting judges, who in turn declared the legislative measure -- supported by President Nayib Bukele -- unconstitutional. EFE