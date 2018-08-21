A man takes a photo of the flag of El Salvador (R) inside the foreign ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

(FILE) A cleaner cleans up dead leaves in front of Taiwan's Foreign Ministry in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 30, 2018 (reissued on Aug. 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

The president of El Salvador on Monday announced in a national broadcast the establishment of diplomatic relations with China and the severance of ties with Taiwan.

"I announce the decision of my government to break the so-called diplomatic relations, maintained until this day, between the Republic of El Salvador and Taiwan, and to establish the diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China," President Salvador Sanchez Ceren said.

The Central American country established ties with Taiwan, considered a rebel province by China, in June 1941 and has been one of its main partners in areas such as technology, health, agriculture and education.

"The Republic of El Salvador joins 177 other countries that have approved United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, which recognizes the existence of only one China" and that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory," added Sanchez Ceren.

The Salvadoran president pointed out that the decision was communicated to the Taiwanese authorities on Monday and that the Salvadoran foreign minister, Carlos Castaneda, and the Secretary General of the ruling party, Medardo Gonzalez, are in Beijing on an official mission.

He said that these officials will sign a joint statement with Chinese representatives on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We are convinced that this is a step in the right direction," which "will allow great benefits for the country and provide extraordinary opportunities," said the former guerrilla commander and sitting president, who highlighted the continued growth of the Chinese economy.

Sanchez Ceren announced that in the coming days "the dialogue between representatives of both countries will begin to identify potentials and concrete actions in areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development, scientific, economic and technical cooperation."

El Salvador has thus joined a trend initiated by other countries that in less than a year and a half have decided to switch their diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China such as the Dominican Republic in May 2018, Panama in June 2017, or Sao Tome and Principe in December 2016.