The kidnapping of an elderly man in the Delmas 19 neighborhood in Haiti's capital led to a spontaneous protest on Tuesday by the victim's neighbors, which ended with the dispersion of some 150 people by the Haitian police using tear gas.

The victim of the kidnapping is 74-year-old Vienne Dwane, a shopkeeper who residents see as a father figure.

According to testimonies, he was taken away by individuals dressed in police uniforms on Monday afternoon.

The kidnapping has provoked the indignation of the community, which took to the streets after the incident.

