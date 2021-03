Demonstrators hold homemade shields and badminton rackets during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold homemade shields and sticks during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Elected parliamentarians who do not recognize Myanmar's military junta have challenged the military and appointed several ministers, including a foreign minister.

The appointments were made Tuesday by the parliamentary committee, which groups part of the parliamentarians elected in November and could not formally assume their seats due to the Feb. 1 military coup. EFE-EPA