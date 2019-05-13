Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (L) is assisted as she fills out her ballot at an elementary school turned into a voting precinct in the town of Batac, Ilocos Norte province, Philippines, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/BERNIE SIPIN DELA CRUZ

Members of the Filipino indigenous tribe 'Igorot' clad in traditional costumes wait to cast their election ballots at a school used as a polling station in Baguio City, Mountain Province, northern Philippines, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARRYL GO

Former Philippine President and incumbent Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada gestures after voting at an elementary school turned into a voting precinct in Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipinos fill out their ballots at an elementary school turned into a voting precinct in Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Considered a plebiscite on the term of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the elections in the middle of his term held on Monday are going to bolster his power, according to all forecasts, given that all his political allies have been seen as overwhelming favorites in pre-election surveys.

Around 61.8 million people are eligible to vote in the municipal and legislative elections in the Philippines to elect 18,000 representatives - including mayors, councilors, provincial governors and around 300 congressmen - from 43,000 candidates.

Three months of campaigning have been marked by tension and polarization, with two rival political groups - the pro-Duterte bloc that enjoys massive popular support, and the opposition coalition that has attracted the intellectual elite and university students - facing off for 12 crucial seats in the Senate

Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte, addressing the media after casting her vote, said in the last three years they all saw how difficult it was for the president to push for the changes he wanted for the country, which was why they had selected candidates that understood his vision.

Sara, who is running for another term as Davao mayor, has played an unusual role during the campaign as the head of a new political formation endorsing the candidature of her father's allies to the Senate, which many see as a strategy to boost her credentials for the presidential elections in 2022.

During the campaign, the president - whose popularity bounced back to 70 percent in April - claimed that a Senate dominated by his supporters was a guarantee for pushing forward his legislative agenda, with controversial measures such as restoring the death penalty, rewriting the Constitution to introduce a federal model, lowering the age of criminal responsibility, and the feared proposal of lifting the presidential term limit.

The opposition has presented itself as means to check Duterte's authoritarianism and the abuses during his campaign against crime and corruption, particularly the anti-drug war, which, according to the United Nations, has resulted in 27,000 deaths.

In the Philippines, political parties - without definite ideology - cluster around influential figures, who often come from dynasties that have dominated the political scene since the country's independence in 1946.

Hugpong ng Pagbabago - a coalition of regional parties promoted by Sara Duterte - has endorsed 13 candidates close to the president's family, while some of them are former advisors from his administration and some have been marred by corruption scandals.

According to the latest election survey published by Pulse Asia during the weekend, this coalition dominated the list of "Magic 12", or the 12 names expected to win the senatorial seats, with Cynthia Villar - running to get re-elected - heading all surveys since March.

She was followed by Bong Go, former special advisor and friend of Duterte; his former political advisor Francis Tolentino; and Ronald "Bato" de la Rosa, head of the police during the bloody start of the war on drugs.

Others in the list were Imee Marcos, daughter of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos; and JV Ejercito and Jinggoy Estrada, half brothers and sons of former president and retired actor Joseph Estrada, who at the age of 82 is seeking a third term as mayor of Manila.

On the other extreme of the political spectrum were aspirants from the opposition coalition Otso Diretso, led by Vice President and Duterte's rival, Leni Robredo.

Its eight candidates include illustrious professionals such as former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Duterte; former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, who won his country the case against China on territorial disputes in the South China Sea at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague; and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.

However, surveys indicated that its only aspirant with promising chances was Bam Aquino, cousin of former president Benigno Aquino (2010-16) and nephew of also former president Corazon Aquino (1986-92).

To ensure peaceful elections in a country where violence usually goes hand-in-hand with polls, around 35,000 troops have been deployed, while 143,000 police personnel have been standing guard at voting centers.

In Bangsamoro, a troubled autonomous Muslim region on Mindanao island in the southern Philippines, two explosions occurred hours before voting began, but did not cause any casualties.

The authorities have been on high alert across the country, as during the campaign 20 people died and 24 were injured in 43 violent incidents, according to the Commission on Elections.

In addition, 174 people were arrested for attempting to purchase votes, a usual practice in a country with a high poverty index, according to the Commission, which will announce the results of the municipal elections on Tuesday, and the legislative elections not before Friday.

sga/sc/ses