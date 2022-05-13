Gruenheide (Germany).- (FILE) - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (R) gives a statement at the construction site of the Tesla Giga Factory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2020 (Reissued 07 January 2021). EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, put his proposed $44 billion purchase of social networking site Twitter on hold on Friday pending a review of the number of fake accounts on the platform.

“(The) deal (is) temporarily on hold pending details supporting (the) calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said in a Tweet on Friday morning.

Twitter shares immediately plunged nearly 20% to around $36.5 before Wall Street opened.

Musk later tweeted that he was "still committed to (the) acquisition".

