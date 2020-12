An exterior view of the headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 04 December 2020. EFE/EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

Customers arrive ahead of the final matinee showing at the Palladium Theatre in London, Britain, 15 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday announced it would bring forward its evaluation of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by eight days to 21 December, slating it before, rather than after Christmas.

The news comes as governments across Europe prepare tough restrictions in a bid to avoid a third wave of the virus at a time of year when families and friends travel to spend the festive period together. EFE-EPA

jt