Boxes of vials of Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca) corona vaccines stored in a Movianto in Oss, The Netherlands, 06 April, 2021. EFE/EPA/ROB ENGELAAR

The European Union’s medicines agency on Wednesday said there was a possible link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and rare cases of blood clots, although it reiterated that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks.

Senior EMA officials gave a press conference to discuss the conclusions of an investigation by the regulatory body’s safety committee (PRAC) into rare clotting events accompanied by low levels of platelets in vaccinated people.EFE-EPA

