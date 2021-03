(Italy), 16/03/2021.- Elderly people waiting for the administration of the vaccine at the vaccination center of Mostra d'Oltremare in Naples, Italy, 16 March 2021. Italy, among other European nations, suspended the use of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Italia, Nápoles) EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday refused to speculate about the results of an ongoing investigation into isolated cases of blood clots developing in some people who have received the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Several major EU countries, including France, Germany, Spain and Italy, have halted use of the vaccine pending inquiries into the reports of thrombosis. The EMA is due to publish its findings on Thursday.EFE-EPA



