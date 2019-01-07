Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attends a signing ceremony after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in the Kremlin, Oct.5, 2017 EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Thailand Monday denied it had seized the passport of an 18-year-old Saudi woman who was detained at the Bangkok airport amid claims that she was being forced to return to her family after fleeing from them on a trip to Kuwait.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun had barricaded herself in a Bangkok hotel room at the airport to escape repatriation because she feared reprisals from her family.

She arrived at the Bangkok airport on Saturday on her way to Australia, according to her and the Human Rights Watch on Twitter.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Saudi Embassy said al-Qunun did not have a return ticket or a tourist program, which led the Thai authorities to decide sending her back to Kuwait.

"The embassy does not have the authority to stop her at the airport or anywhere else. She was stopped by the airport authorities for violating the law," the statement said, adding she would be deported to Kuwait where her family is located.

"Her passport was not impounded by the Saudi embassy," said the statement.

The Thai immigration department told EFE that it had a ticket for al-Qunun to return to Kuwait Monday morning but refused to give out more details.

Al-Qunun said she won't leave the hotel room until the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees intervened. "I want asylum," she said in a video posted on Twitter by HRW Deputy Asia Director, Phil Robertson.

"I'm calling for all people inside the transit area in Bangkok to protest against deporting me to Kuwait. Please I need (you) all. I'm shouting out for help of humanity," she tweeted on her own account.

The Thai authorities Sunday informed her that she had been denied entry into the country after her visa was rejected and that she would be deported to Kuwait Monday, she told HRW.

HRW Monday urged Thailand not to deport her and allow her to continue her journey to Australia or stay in Thailand to seek protection as a refugee.

Al-Qunun said her family had subjected her to several abuses, including beatings and threats, and that she fled from them taking advantage of a visit to Kuwait, where the authorization of a male relative is not required to allow a woman to leave the country.