London (United Kingdom), 07/07/2022.- Carrie Johnson, the wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with her daughter Romy and government minister Nadine Dorries (R) with Downing Street staff as Johnson announces his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party in Downing Street, London, Britain 7 July 2022. Johnson resigned as Tory Party leader after he lost support in his own government and party. He is expected to stay in post until a successor is elected, expected to be in the autumn. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative Party leader on Thursday after nearly 60 government ministers and MPs had resigned in recent days, amid multiple scandals that have engulfed the British prime minister’s tenure.

Reading a statement at a lectern outside 10 Downing Street, where his remaining Conservative party allies and friends and family had gathered, Johnson thanked the British public for the mandate he won in the 2019 election, “the biggest share of a vote since 1979”.

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister,” Johnson said, adding that the process of selecting a new party leader “should begin now.”

“I have today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place,” he said.

(...)