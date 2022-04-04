An embattled Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Monday urged the opposition to join him for a unity government amid widespread public outrage over the worst economic crisis to have hit the island nation since independence.
The economic hardships have snowballed into a political crisis for the government after people across the country demanded the resignation of Rajapaksa and his cabinet over their alleged failure to ensure supplies of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder, and electricity.
(...)