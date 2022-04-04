People queue up to buy cooking gas cylinders near a selling depot amid a cooking gas shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 April 2022. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a special gazette notification declaring a state of public emergency from midnight on Friday in order to ensure public security and maintenance of public order, and to continue with supplies and services essential to the life of the people. The island nation faces the worst economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign exchange, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan mother and father bring their newborn infant to a protest against the current economic crisis during a curfew imposed amid anti-government protests, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 April 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

An embattled Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Monday urged the opposition to join him for a unity government amid widespread public outrage over the worst economic crisis to have hit the island nation since independence.

The economic hardships have snowballed into a political crisis for the government after people across the country demanded the resignation of Rajapaksa and his cabinet over their alleged failure to ensure supplies of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder, and electricity.

