Photo provided by The Walt Disney Company on May 26, 2021, showing actress Emma Stone playing Cruella de Vil in the new film "Cruella." EFE/ Laurie Sparham / The Walt Disney Company/ Editorial Use Only/ Available only to illustrate the accompanying article (Obligatory Credit)

Emma Stone: "Obviously they saw some evil horror in me" to play Cruella

Disney never considered anyone other than Emma Stone to play the most extravagant and charismatic villain in its repertoire, Cruella de Vil, in the new film about the iconic baddie's life.

"I genuinely don't know. That's a good question. I have no idea, I wouldn't naturally put me together with her, but obviously they saw some evil horror in me," said the actress during a videocall with EFE upon being asked about why she was the studio's only choice for playing Cruella.

After the success of "Maleficent," Disney wanted to continue exploring the origins of its evil characters and thought that, just as Warner Bros. did with "Joker," the character of Cruella de Vil - from the 1961 animated film "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" - enjoyed that same ability to create the empathy and rejection needed to make a successful feature film.

The result is "Cruella," which hits theaters and Disney+ on Friday, a film that reviews the life of the villain from the time she was a little girl, long before she became obsessed with having an overcoat made of Dalmatian puppy fur.