Berlin (Germany), 09/12/2020.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction leader in the German parliament Bundestag Alice Weidel (R) during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, 09 December 2020. Members of Bundestag debated in a general discussion on the government's policy. (Lanzamiento de disco, Alemania) EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

German chancellor Angela Merkel made an unusually emotional appeal for tougher coronavirus restrictions in a speech to parliament on Wednesday, as the country reported a record 590 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.



The country entered a partial lockdown in early November, but those measures have not succeeded in curbing the second wave of the pandemic. EFE-EPA



