Well-wishers wave to Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko to celebrate the New Year at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers through bullet-proof glass from a balcony during his New Year's public appearance at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Emperor Akihito paid homage to his late predecessor, Hirohito, on Monday to mark his 30th death anniversary, in his last public act before he abdicates in favor of his first-born in late April.

Akihito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne right after Hirohito's death, offered flowers at the Musashino sanctuary, west of Tokyo, accompanied by his son Akishino, and some 80 members of the imperial family and the Japanese government, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The 85-year-old Akihito, who is set to abdicate on Apr. 30, following which Crown Prince Naruhito will be proclaimed the new emperor, also read out a phrase in ancient Japanese invoking the late emperor's blessings for the country and its people.

The Imperial Palace had held a separate ceremony to honor the late emperor.