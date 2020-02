A ballot paper from Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald'Äôs constituency shows a number 1 vote as votes are being counted following the 08 February general elections, in Dublin, Ireland, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY

A tally counter pictured looking at ballot papers being counted after the 08 February general elections, in Dublin, Ireland, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Supporters of Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald watch her votes being counted following the 08 February general elections, in Dublin, Ireland, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY

The Irish electorate has a single transferable vote system of proportional representation, or PR-STV, and is one of the most complex in the world, something that slows down vote counting and hinders absolute majorities.

It means voters can back a candidate or party, even if their chances of election are slim, and then using their preferences to ensure that their vote moves on to a candidate with much higher chances of getting a parliamentary seat.