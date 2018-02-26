A Leicestershire policeman wearing a face mask at the scene of the explosion which destroyed a property in Hinckley Road, Leicester, England on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Members of the emergency services at the scene of the explosion which destroyed a property in Hinckley Road, Leicester, England, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/TIM KEETON

Members of the emergency services at the scene of the explosion which destroyed a property in Hinckley Road, Leicester, East Midlands, Britain, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Members of the emergency services at the scene of the explosion which destroyed a property in Hinckley Road, Leicester, England, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Six people were injured Sunday, two of them critically, when an explosion toppled a building in the English city of Leicester, 143 kilometers (89 miles) north of London.

A large fire broke out at the site immediately after the blast and although police do not yet know the cause of the explosion, they say it appears to have nothing to do with terrorism.

Leicester police said in a statement that the blast occurred on Hinckley Road, and in another announcement via Twitter the department added that emergency services were fighting the resulting blaze and that the incident will be investigated jointly with the fire department.

Authorities asked the public not to speculate as to the cause of the explosion while they go about their investigation.

According to British media, a police spokesman said that six firetrucks were dispatched to the scene and that the incident was being treated as a search and rescue operation.

Media outlets also reported that the East Midlands ambulance service said it had transported six people to a Leicester hospital after the blast, and the University Hospital there said that two of the injured were in critical condition.

Police added on Twitter that the public was being asked to avoid the area while local authorities and emergency crews go about their work.