People look at the Kirby Estate which has been decorated in England flags in London, Britain, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

England manager Gareth Southgate (R) celebrates after the UEFA EURO 2020 semi final between England and Denmark in London, Britain, 07 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Carl Recine

General view of the Kirby Estate which has been decorated in England flags in London, Britain, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

A local resident poses for a photograph next to an England flag outside his flat on the Kirby Estate which has been decorated in England flags in London, Britain, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions will have a final outing in the hunt for their maiden Euro title against a renewed Italy, who are seeking their second continental crown.

Over 60,000 fans will roar for England in Sunday’s final at Wembley in what is the nation's first major final since claiming the 1966 World Cup. EFE

