A woman receives the AstraZeneca Covid19 vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in Ealing, west London, Britain 12 February, 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

Hundreds of vaccination centres in stadiums, theatres, malls and other locations opened their doors Saturday to all over-18s in England without need for an appointment.

The British government launched the “Grab a jab” campaign, to boost vaccination rates among young people amid a surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapid spread of the Delta variant, already dominant in the UK. EFE

gx/lv/