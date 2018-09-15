High climbers from Special Operations Command (SEK) effort to arrest activists who occupy a coal excavator at the coal power station Niederaussem near the forest Hambacher Forst in Morschenich, Germany, 15 September 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

High climbers from Special Operations Command (SEK) effort to arrest activists who occupy a coal excavator at the coal power station Niederaussem near the forest Hambacher Forst in Morschenich, Germany, 15 September 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Police arrest one of the activists who occupy a coal excavator at the coal power station Niederaussem, near the forest Hambacher Forst in Morschenich, Germany, 15 September 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

High climbers from Special Operations Command (SEK) effort to arrest activists who occupy a coal excavator at the coal power station Niederaussem near the forest Hambacher Forst in Morschenich, Germany, 15 September 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Activists who object to plans to clear a forest in western Germany to make way for the expansion of a coal mine scaled excavators on Saturday.

Climbers from the Special Operations Command (SEK) subsequently climbed the excavators at Niederaussem power station, near Hambach Forest, in a bid to bring the protesters back down to the ground.

Nine protesters had occupied three excavators at the site, according to German media reports, which cited police.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist showed at least three activists being escorted away by police officers.

In Hambach Forest, a forested area some 40 kilometers west of Cologne, police were continuing an operation to clear tree houses constructed by the activists that make up a settlement dubbed "Oaktown."

Activists have been staging an ongoing protest in an effort to thwart plans to clear the forested area to make way for the expansion of a lignite mine by German energy company RWE.