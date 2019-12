'Smoke rises from chimneys of an industrial zone at Dilovasi District in Kocaeli, Turkey, 03 December 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Casey Camp-Horinek, of The Ponca Nation, during a talk at 2019 Climate Summit held in Madrid. EFE/J.J. Guillén

Tom Goldtooth, director of the Indigenous Environmental Network, during a talk at 2019 Climate Summit held in Madrid. EFE/J.J. Guillén

Members of several environmental organizations host a Toxic Tour to denounce the Spanish multinationals that with their activity deepen the climate crisis. EFE / Ballesteros

Several environmental movements on Thursday raised their voices against carbon offset markets, which they consider a useless solution that won’t help to mitigate the effects of climate change, on the fourth day of the ongoing Climate Summit held in Madrid.

Carbon markets "represent a threat to people, politics and the planet", and are a "green washing" strategy, Tom Goldtooth, director of the Indigenous Environmental Network, said.