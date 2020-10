A Tasmanian Devil is seen at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, 13 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ROY VANDERVEGT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Tasmanian Devil is seen at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, 13 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ROY VANDERVEGT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An environmental group has released more than 25 Tasmanian devils in mainland Australia through a project that seeks to reintroduce this animal in an area it inhabited 3,000 years ago.

The NGO Aussie Ark aims to save this emblematic animal, which currently lives on the Australian island of Tasmania and whose population has been decimated by a facial tumor, and to restore the ecosystem threatened by invasive species. EFE-EPA

wat/lds