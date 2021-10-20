A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov talking to media during the third session of consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Abdul Salam Hanafi, a deputy prime minister in the Taliban's interim government (L) walks during talks involving Afghan representatives in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Abdul Salam Hanafi, a deputy prime minister in the Taliban's interim government (L) speaks with acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Taliban official Amir Khan Muttaqi during talks involving Afghan representatives in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows members of the Taliban (front) attending the third session of consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows members of the Taliban attending the third session of consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, 20 October 2021. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An international meeting in Moscow Wednesday urged the United Nations to hold a donor conference to prevent a humanitarian crisis in post-war Afghanistan.

Envoys, including the Taliban, from 10 countries, huddled together in the Russian capital to discuss the changing situation in the war-ravaged country after the Islamist militia returned to power in Kabul.

Russian special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters at the end of the Moscow conference that participants arrived at a consensus that it was necessary "to help the Afghan people avoid an imminent crisis."

He said the proposed international donor conference should focus on social and economic assistance to reconstruct post-war Afghanistan.

