An international meeting in Moscow Wednesday urged the United Nations to hold a donor conference to prevent a humanitarian crisis in post-war Afghanistan.
Envoys, including the Taliban, from 10 countries, huddled together in the Russian capital to discuss the changing situation in the war-ravaged country after the Islamist militia returned to power in Kabul.
Russian special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters at the end of the Moscow conference that participants arrived at a consensus that it was necessary "to help the Afghan people avoid an imminent crisis."
He said the proposed international donor conference should focus on social and economic assistance to reconstruct post-war Afghanistan.
(...)