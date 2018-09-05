Jean-Claude Juncker (R), President of the European Commission, speaks with Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PATRICK SEEGER

The leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament has announced Wednesday his intention to run for the position of president of the European Commission in next year's elections.

Manfred Weber, a member of Germany's Christian Social Union, said Europe needed a "fresh start" and needed to be more democratic in a post on Twitter announcing his candidacy for a role that would replace Jean-Claude Juncker.

"I wish to be the EPP’s candidate for the 2019 European elections and to become the next president of the European Commission," he tweeted.

The European elections are set to take place May 23-26, 2019, with the first plenary session slated for July 2.