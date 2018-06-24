Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate after he declared himself winner of the presidential elections held Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Turkey, after 96 percent of the votes were counted, though the result has not yet certified by the electoral Commission.EFE-EPA/Erdem Sahin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared himself winner of the presidential elections held Sunday in Turkey, after 96 percent of the votes were counted, though the result has not yet certified by the electoral Commission.

Ninety-six percent means he had an absolute majority with no need for a runoff election, the Anadolu agency reported.

"We have the non-official results. According to them, the nation has confirmed me as president and head of state," Erdogan said in a speech aired live on the NTV channel.

Erdogan noted that the same vote count had also given a wide majority to the Cumhur coalition, made up of the Islamist Justice and Development (AKP) party, which has governed Turkey since 2002, and the rightist Movement for Nationalist Movement party (MHP).

The opposition, however, questioned the result of the vote count, which in its view was tampered with, and said that Erdogan in the end will have less than 50 percent, making necessary a runoff election next July 8.