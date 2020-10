Istanbul (Turkey), 25/10/2020.- Turkish protesters shout slogans against France during a demonstration against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad cartoons, in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 October 2020. A group of protestors gather to protest Macron's comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron vowed his country would not give up publishing such cartoons. (Protestas, Francia, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Palestinian protesters hang placards against French President Macron during a demonstration, following his comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, in front of the French Consulate General office, Gaza, 26 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Sana'a (Yemen), 26/10/2020.- A Yemeni puts placards on shelves reading in Arabic 'Boycott French products' after French products were removed from supermarket shelves to protest against French cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad at a supermarket in Sana'Äôa, Yemen, 26 October 2020. Calls for boycotting French products spread in several countries across the Middle East in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's comments that his country would not give up publishing Prophet Muhammad'Äôs cartoons following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown such cartoons in class. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Amman (Jordan), 26/10/2020.- A spot of French products is covered with a placard reading in Arabic 'French products are being boycotted for the sake of the Prophet Muhammad peace upon him', in a supermarket in Amman, Jordan, 26 October 2020. Many people in Jordan called on social media for the boycott of French products as a show of support for Muslims Prophet Muhammad two day before the celebration of the Prophet birthday Mawlid Nabawi on 29 October. The protest call comes amid rising tension in response to French President Macron'Äôs comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron vowed his country would not give up publishing such cartoons (Protestas, Francia, Jordania) EFE/EPA/STR

Malatya (Turkey), 25/10/2020.- A handout pictures provided by Turkish Presidential Press office shows Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members in eastern city of Malatya, Turkey, 25 October 2020 (issued 26 October 2020). Erdogan called for French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to get psychiatric help because of his views on Islam and radical Muslims. Erdogan also slammed US threats to impose sanctions on the country over testing of Russian S-400 missiles, saying: 'bring it on'. (Rusia, Turquía) EFE/EPA/MURAT KULA/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged his compatriots to boycott French products amid an escalating row over comments made by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in which he defended the right to publish caricatures of the prophet Muhammad.



Images of the prophet are considered deeply offensive by many Muslims and are widely seen as taboo in Islam. EFE-EPA



dt-ajm/ta/ks