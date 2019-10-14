Turkey's president on Monday said Russia had reacted positively to Ankara's plans to enter the Syrian cities of Kobane and Manbij as part of an ongoing military incursion to push Kurdish forces away from the border area.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces will continue their land and air campaign into northern Syria despite a recent deal reached Sunday between Kurdish authorities in the region and Damascus, which has seen the deployment of regime troops to the area to push back the Turkish offensive.