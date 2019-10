Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces take up position as they prepare to counter Turkish offensive, at Ras al-Ein town, in al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday claimed the Turkish army had killed 109 Kurdish fighters on the first day of the country's invasion of northern Syria.

He also warned the European Union that he would let millions of Syrian refugees cross into the bloc if it criticized the military operation.