Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen (C) jubilates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Inter and Udinese at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 23 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who collapsed at Euro 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest, has joined Brentford, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Eriksen signed a deal that ties him to the club, which is playing its maiden Premier League season, until the end of the current campaign after “completing a medical assessment,” Brentford said in a statement.

The 29-year-old began his career at Ajax, where he won three league titles, a Cup and a Super Cup, before excelling at Tottenham and Inter Milan, helping the latter win the Serie A last season.

