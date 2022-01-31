Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who collapsed at Euro 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest, has joined Brentford, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
Eriksen signed a deal that ties him to the club, which is playing its maiden Premier League season, until the end of the current campaign after “completing a medical assessment,” Brentford said in a statement.
The 29-year-old began his career at Ajax, where he won three league titles, a Cup and a Super Cup, before excelling at Tottenham and Inter Milan, helping the latter win the Serie A last season.
