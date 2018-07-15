Ethiopian traditional performers prepare to welcome the president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Ethiopian women dance as they prepare to welcome the president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki (3-R), and the prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed (2-R), stand in front of their national flags upon Afwerki's arrival at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki (2-R), walks with the prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed (2-L), upon Afwerki's arrival at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, concluded the first day of his three-day visit to Ethiopia on Saturday, meant to strengthen the peace agreement that was signed by the two nations.

"We are no longer people of two countries. We are one," the Eritrean president said during a luncheon organized in his honor by the Ethiopian government, as was broadcast on the Fana television network.

Afwerki landed at the Bole International Airport on Saturday morning, where he was met by the prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

"HE President Afwerki arrives in his other home, Addis Ababa. As he lands, he received a heartfelt warm welcome by his brother HE Abiy Ahmed, representatives of the public, artists, public figures & members of govt. Welcome home President Isaias," the chief of staff of Abiy Ahmed, Fitsum Arega, posted on Twitter.

Thousands of Ethiopians lined the streets of Addis Ababa to welcome the convoy carrying Afwerki and the Eritrean delegation.

The Eritrean president was even presented with a horse and the arms of a traditional warrior, a gift delivered by authorities from the Ethiopian region of Oromia.

This was the first meeting between the leaders of the two nations in two decades, a period in which relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea were first marked by war and then by continuous tensions due to border disputes.

According to the Eritrean minister of information, Yemane G. Meskel, Afwerki and Abiy agreed to work together to spur political, economic, social, cultural and security cooperation between the two nations.

The main event during this visit will be the reopening of the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia, which was expected to take place on Sunday but could be postponed until Monday.

The reopening of the two countries' embassies was one of the most important aspects of the peace agreement, which ended the "state of war" between the two nations.

The agreement also included reestablishing phone connections and direct flights between the two countries.

Eritrea seceded from Ethiopia in 1993, but border disputes continued and eventually developed into the Eritrean-Ethiopian War (1998-2000), which left thousands of people dead on both sides.

The war ended with the signing of the Algiers Agreement on December 12, 2000.

However, when the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission (EEBC) granted jurisdiction over the disputed city of Badme to Eritrea, Ethiopia refused to enforce its decision.

The then Ethiopian premier Meles Zenawi said he would only accept the EEBC ruling "in principle."

Since then, relations between these two African states have been frail.

However, Abiy, who arrived in office last April, has sought a rapprochement between the two nations.

The Algiers Agreement is not widely accepted in Ethiopia as many Ethiopians think they were betrayed by the government after their country won the war, in which Abiy also fought as a member of the Army's radio communication unit.