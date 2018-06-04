The president of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, speaks during a press conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN

A handout photo made available by the Defense Minister of Guatemala shows emergency personnel rescuing a person after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF DEFENSE GUATEMALA HANDOUT ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT --BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE-- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Travelers wait for information at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jun 3, 2018, after its closing due to ash from the Fuego volcano eruption. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN

Emergency personnel operate at an improvised morgue of the Volunteer Firefighters in Alotenango, Guatemala, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A fireman gets evacuated from the Porvenir village after an eruption at the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

The eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano has killed 25 people, a spokesman for the National Disaster Prevention Authority said Sunday.

The volcano is around 40 kilometres from the capital Guatemala City.

"The eruption has ended but there is ash in the atmosphere up to a distance of 20 kilometers in the volcanic perimeter," the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh) said in a statement.

The volcano had sent ash plumes up to 10,000 meters (32,000 feet) in the sky, but their altitude had reduced, according to the Institute.

It warned that there was a possibility that the volcanic cone, situated at a height of 3,763 meters, might witness a renewed eruption.

The departments of Escuintla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepequez remain on the maximum red alert, while an orange or prevention alert has been declared nationwide.