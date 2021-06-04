Director General of the ESA Josef Aschbacher, during an interview with Agencia EFE in Paris, France, 3 June 2021. EFE/Mario García Sánchez

Europe’s space industry could lose out to China and the United States without proper investment, the head of the continent’s space agency, Josef Aschbacher, has warned.

The Austrian, who took over as director general of the European Space Agency in March, made the remarks during an interview with Efe Friday.

“If Europe is not continuing to invest money and to stay at the forefront of innovation we will lose in the big race in space which is now taking place especially in between China and the United States of America,” he said.

He added that the ESA was essential not only for voyages to the Moon or Mars but also for our day-to-day lives, highlighting the fact that ESA satellites provide a range of functions from meteorology to GPS.