ESPN+ will be new home of LaLiga in the US

ESPN+ will be the new home of LaLiga in the United States after reaching an eight-year deal for English and Spanish language rights.

The agreement includes the rights to LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank (First and Second Division).

Starting in August, hundreds of live matches from both leagues will be available exclusively on ESPN+. ESPN is already home to the Copa del Rey, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup, LaLiga reported.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring LaLiga to ESPN in the US,”, LaLiga president Javier Tebas said. “This is an historic eight-season agreement in the US soccer broadcasting that speaks to the power of LaLiga and its clubs in the largest media market in the world, and will bring the world’s best soccer league to American screens in the most comprehensive and modern way ever.”