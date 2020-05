Workers on their way to reach their factories and work places in Noida outskirts of New Delhi, India, 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A man wearing a mask pulls a couple on a rickshaw amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Kolkata, India, 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

People squat around a street artwork paying tribute to 'frontline warriors' including medical staff, police officers, journalists and sanitation workers who are fighting against the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on a road in Amritsar, India, 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Workers walk on the road to reach their factories and work places in Noida outskirts of New Delhi, India, 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A security researcher, who earlier highlighted vulnerabilities in India's national identity card project, on Wednesday flagged security issues with a contact-tracing app for coronavirus cases that has been made mandatory for government officials.

However, the developers of the application, Aarogya Setu (bridge to healthcare), dismissed the allegations that the app puts user data at stake highlighted by the ethical hacker, who tweets under the pseudonym Elliot Alderson.EFE-EPA

