Sergey Bida (L) of Russia in action against Koki Kano (R) of Japan in the Fencing Men's Epee Team Gold medal match between Russia and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Fencers of Japan react celebrating their victory in the Fencing Men's Epee Team Gold medal match between Russia and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Pavel Sukhov (L) of Russia in action against Masaru Yamada (R) of Japan in the Fencing Men's Epee Team Gold medal match between Russia and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Gold medalist Bethany Shriever (front, L) of Great Britain lead the pack before cross the finish line at the Cycling Bmx Racing Women's Final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Gold medalist Bethany Shriever (R) of Great Britain and Silver medalist Mariana Pajon of Colombia (L) in action at the Cycling Bmx Racing Women's Final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Selemon Barega of Ethiopia celebrates winning the men's 10000m final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Selemon Barega of Ethiopia in action during the men's 10000m final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega won the gold medal in the men’s 10,000m Friday as track and field events got underway at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while host country Japan beat its gold medal haul record with nine days left in the competition.

Friday marked the starting gun for athletics at the Games with Barega bagging the first gold with a time of 27:43.22. Uganda clinched a brace of medals with Joshua Cheptegei taking the silver and Jacob Kiplomo, the bronze.EFE

