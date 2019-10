Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali speaks during a panel session at the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 23 January 2019 EPA-EFE/FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed greets his supporters from the stage minutes before an explosion rocked the massive rally to support him in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Chair of the Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen announces the Nobel Peace Price Laureate of 2019 in Oslo, Norway, 11 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Stian Lysberg Solum NORWAY OUT NORWAY OUT

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (L) and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki (R) clink their glasses for a toast as they attend the re-opening of the Eritrean embassy in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) greets his supporters from the stage minutes before an explosion rocked the massive rally to support him in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his efforts ending a decades-long military stalemate with neighboring Eritrea, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Friday.

The Committee said that Abiy had been awarded the peace prize "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation in Ethiopia".