Rescue workers carry wreckage at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, 10 March 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Wreckage lies at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, 10 March 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Rescue teams have recovered the black box flight recorders of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that crashed shortly after taking off from the capital Addis Ababa killing all those on board, the airline confirmed Monday.

The new and recently delivered Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed in a field near the town of Bishoftu, some 42 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the capital's airport, killing all 157 occupants.

"The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of ET302 have been recovered," the airline said on Twitter.

Rescue workers, including teams from other countries, were at the scene on Monday, trying to recover bodies and probing the cause of the accident.

Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement posted on social media that it had grounded its fleet of 737 MAX 8 planes, "until further notice."

"Although we don't yet know the cause of the accident, we had to decide to ground the particular fleet as (an) extra safety precaution," the statement said.

Ethiopia was on Monday holding an official day of mourning for the victims of the crash, among them 32 Kenyans, nine Ethiopians, 18 Canadians, eight Italians, eight Chinese as well as eight from the United States, seven from the United Kingdom and seven French nationals.

Also on board the aircraft where 19 employees of various United Nations agencies, according to a UN statement.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "deeply saddened" by the news of the crash and sent his condolences to the families of all the victims, "including our own UN staff, who perished in the tragedy."

A committee made up of representatives from the airline, the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority and the Ethiopian Transport Authority was conducting an investigation into the crash, the airline has said in a statement on Sunday.

The airline also said the bodies of the victims would be delivered to their families once recovered and identified.

According to the airline, the pilot of the crashed jet made a distress call saying he was having "difficulties" and got clearance to return, moments before losing contact with the control tower.

Security concerns about the Boeing 737 MAX 8 have emerged after another new plane of this model belonging to Indonesian low-cost carrier Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea in October, 12 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, causing the deaths of 189 people.

Ethiopian Airlines, which has a good reputation for air safety, operates intercontinental flights as well as several destinations within the African continent.

In Jan. 2010, an Ethiopian passenger plane heading for Addis Ababa crashed into the Mediterranean Sea after taking off from Beirut International Airport, killing all 83 passengers and seven crew members on board.