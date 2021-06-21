A general view of a billboard of the Prosperity Party of Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 14 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Ethiopians head to polls Monday to vote in key elections overshadowed by ongoing fighting in the northern region of Tigray.

Voters will elect 547 members of the federal parliament, with which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hopes to win a majority to secure his hold on power.

Security forces personnel with heavy weapons and military vehicles, as well as riot police units, were deployed throughout the country's more than 44,000 polling stations.

Only 37.4 million Ethiopians are eligible to vote, a low figure for Africa’s second-most populous country with 110 million inhabitants.