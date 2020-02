A burnt car on the street of the village of Blas - Batyr after ethnic clashes between Kazakhs and Dungans 250km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 8 February 2020. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

View of burnt houses and property in the village of Blas - Batyr after ethnic clashes between Kazakhs and Dungans 250km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, 8 February 2020. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

.- Dungan refugees leave the village of Bular-Batyr after ethnic clashes between Kazakhs and Dungans 250 km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, 8 February 2020. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakh riot police take up a position near the village of Masanchin after ethnic clashes between Kazakhs and Dungans, some 250 km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, 8 February 2020. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Firefighters douse the remaining fire in burnt houses and property in the village of Blas - Batyr, after ethnic clashes between Kazakhs and Dungans 250km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, 8 February 2020. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

View of burnt houses and property in the village of Masanchine after ethnic clashes between Kazakhs and Dungans 250km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, 8 February 2020. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

The death toll from an inter-ethnic brawl over the weekend in southern Kazakhstan that involved hundreds of people has risen from eight to ten after two people died of their injuries in hospital overnight, Kazakh officials said Sunday.

"During the riots, ten people died, 43 were hospitalized. Currently 39 remain admitted," Deputy Interior Minister Alexei Kalaichidi said.