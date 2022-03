A woman puts her hand against the window inside a bus during the evacuation of civilians to Kiev, carried by territorial defense fighters, in the small city of Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK

A woman holding a baby in her arms during the evacuation of civilians to Kiev, carried by territorial defense fighters, in the small city of Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK

Two women hugging during the evacuation of civilians to Kiev, carried by territorial defense fighters, in the small city of Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK

The European Union agreed on Thursday to activate a never-before-used mechanism to grant temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the military invasion by Russian forces.

It is the first time the 27 member states have activated the 2001 EU directive designed to provide immediate relief and protection to war refugees. EFE



