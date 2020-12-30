Brussels/Beijing, Dec 30 (EFE) - The European Union and China reached an investment agreement Wednesday that, once in force, will improve European investors' access to the Chinese market and give them more guarantees to compete on equal terms with local companies.

Brussels and Beijing thus put an end to seven years of negotiations that have gained ground in the closing months of 2020 after China committed to working towards ratifying the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), particularly those related to forced labor, which was of crucial importance to the EU.EFE



lpc-drs-vec/jot