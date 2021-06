Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes (R) poses with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as they take part in a European Union (EU) foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, 21 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHANNA GERON

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borell (R) and Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speak as they take part in a European Union (EU) foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, 21 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHANNA GERON

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya poses for a picture as she takes part in a European Union (EU) foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, 21 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHANNA GERON

The foreign affairs ministers of the European Union agreed Monday to impose new sanctions on 78 individuals and eight companies for their involvement in human rights violations and the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk to arrest dissident journalist Roman Protasevich.

The measures were coordinated with Canada, the UK and the United States, according to High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.EFE

