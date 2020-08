Cars and lorries depart at ferry at the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain, 21 August 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes off his face mask as he holds a news conference after a meeting with Britain's chief negotiator David Frost in Brussels, Belgium, 21 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN

Discussions on the post-Brexit relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union are log jammed with the issue of fair competition proving to be a stubborn obstacle to progress.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, brought reporters up-to-date on Friday after the latest round of talks. EFE-EPA

