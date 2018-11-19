Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, speaks during a news conference after the Article 50 EU general affairs council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, speaks during a news conference after the Article 50 EU general affairs council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, speaks during a news conference after the Article 50 EU general affairs council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator on Monday said the 27 remaining member states gave their backing to a provisional deal drawn up with the United Kingdom's government on the country's withdrawal from the bloc.

Michel Barnier's confirmation at a Brussels press conference came less than a week before an extraordinary European Council summit where EU leaders hope to sign off on the provisional deal and take a step towards crafting a post-Brexit relationship with the UK.

"I am pleased that ministers today support the overall package," the French politician said. "Member states support the draft withdrawal agreement. The EU side will still need to determine the internal procedures of the Union to extend the transition but, generally speaking, this deal is fair and balanced."

He commended the negotiators for safeguarding the soft status of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and reiterated that neither the EU nor the UK wanted to implement a backstop safety measure, which would – temporarily, in theory – bind Northern Ireland to EU customs regulations automatically in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May still faced an uphill struggle pushing her Brexit plan through Parliament, where she was facing opposition from members of her own party.

Two of her senior cabinet officials, including her former Brexit secretary, resigned when she published the provisional deal last week.

The UK is set to leave the EU on Mar. 19, 2019.