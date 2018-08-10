Wounded Yemeni children lay on a bed receiving treatment at a hospital after being injured in an alleged Saudi-led airstrike in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, 09 August 2018. EPA/STRINGER

A Yemeni holds a schoolbag near a destroyed bus at the site of a Saudi-led airstrike a day after it hit the bus which was carrying children at a market in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, 10 August 2018. EPA/STRINGER

Yemenis dig graves for the victims of a Saudi-led airstrike hit a day ago a bus carrying children at a market in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, 10 August 2018. EPA/STRINGER

The European Union on Friday denounced deadly attacks intended to strike military targets in Yemen and advocated for a political solution to the conflict in the West Asian country.

The European External Action Service, the EU's diplomatic service, said Thursday had been "another horrific day" for Yemen, after a deadly airstrike hit a bus carrying children near the northwestern city of Sa'ada, while a Yemeni person was killed when a ballistic missile struck the port of Jizan earlier the same day.

"These tragic incidents remind the world, once again, that there is no military solution in a conflict where Yemeni people are paying the highest toll," a statement said.

"The European Union reiterates, once more, its call for a political solution and an urgent commitment from all parties to concentrate on the resumption of negotiations under the leadership of the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths," it added.

Thursday's strike on a bus left 51 people dead and 79 injured, the head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, Johannes Bruwer, tweeted.

Among the dead were 40 children, while 56 children were among the injured, he specified.

The EU said it would "stand with the UN Special Envoy in his efforts to resume a peace process."