The European Union on Thursday called on Iran to continue to comply with its commitments set out in a nuclear deal signed with other world powers and lamented United States sanctions against Tehran.

“We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps,” said a joint statement by the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

“We note with great concern the statement made by Iran concerning its commitments under the JCPOA.

“We remain fully committed to the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA, a key achievement of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, which is in the security interest of all.”

The EU added it “rejects any ultimatums and we will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments.”

The bloc said the International Atomic Energy Agency is monitoring and verifying Iran’s application of its nuclear-related commitments.

“We regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the United States following their withdrawal” from the pact, the statement added.

The EU recalled its own commitments as per the deal, including the lifting of sanctions “for the benefit of the Iranian people.”

The parties called on other countries who had not signed the pact “to refrain from taking any actions that impede the remaining parties’ ability to fully perform their commitments.”

US President Donald Trump mounted further pressure on Iran on Wednesday with the imposition of new sanctions on its exports of iron, steel, aluminum and copper.

He warned Tehran that it could expect to see “further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct.” EFE

